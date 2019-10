This content was published on October 29, 2019 12:21 PM

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference after a cabinet session at the Baabda palace, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is moving towards resigning, which he may announce on Tuesday or Wednesday, an official source told Reuters, as protests grip the country for a second week.

Supporters of the Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal fought with protesters at a roadblock in Beirut on Tuesday, pulling down their tents and leading police to step in, Reuters witnesses said.

(Writing by Ellen Francis; Editing by Samia Nakhoul)

