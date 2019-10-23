This content was published on October 23, 2019 10:51 AM

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's former Prime Minister and a candidate for the parliamentary election Najib Mikati, casts his vote at a polling station in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese public prosecutor has brought charges against former prime minister Najib Mikati and Bank Audi for making illegitimate gains by obtaining subsidised housing loans, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

The charges brought by Ghada Aoun, a prosecutor for Mount Lebanon, were also against Mikati's son Maher and his brother Taha. They were referred to a judge for investigation.

Mikati's office could not immediately be reached for comment. A Bank Audi representative said the bank had no immediate comment.

