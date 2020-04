This content was published on April 9, 2020 9:57 AM

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows buildings, during a countrywide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut, Lebanon April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's higher defence council advised the government on Thursday to extend the country's month-long coronavirus shutdown by another two weeks until April 26.

The cabinet is expected to take the decision in a session on Thursday. The council also called for a crack down on violations of the lockdown and overnight curfew.

A government report on Wednesday put the number of infections at 575, with 19 deaths.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams)

