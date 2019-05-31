BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Friday that a regional war between Washington and Tehran had become unlikely as the United States knows it would pay a heavy price.

"War against Iran will not stop at Iran's borders. The entire region will burn," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, said in a televised speech.

He said this would mean "all U.S. forces and interests in the region will be annihilated" and would hit U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and Israel.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Grant McCool)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters