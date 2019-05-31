This content was published on May 31, 2019 10:02 PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Friday that a regional war between Washington and Tehran had become unlikely as the United States knows it would pay a heavy price.

"War against Iran will not stop at Iran's borders. The entire region will burn," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, said in a televised speech.

He said this would mean "all U.S. forces and interests in the region will be annihilated" and would hit U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and Israel.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Grant McCool)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram