This content was published on August 9, 2019 12:10 PM

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris following a meeting with French President Francois Hollande, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said in a text message he would attend a reconciliation meeting on Friday with another Druze politician, Talal Arslan, and Lebanon's top political leadership.

The dispute between Jumblatt and Arslan's political parties has paralysed the Lebanese government since a shooting incident at the end of June and their reconciliation would pave the way for a cabinet meeting, though a session has yet to be scheduled.

(Reporting by Tom Perry, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)

