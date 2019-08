This content was published on August 9, 2019 5:08 PM

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri reacts, after the announcement of the new government at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's cabinet will convene on Saturday morning, bringing to an end weeks of political paralysis, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Friday in a televised statement.

Hariri said two rival Druze leaders had held a reconciliation meeting and that from now on all would cooperate in the interests of Lebanon.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Tom Perry, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by Catherine Evans)

