This content was published on May 24, 2018 3:21 PM May 24, 2018 - 15:21

FILE PHOTO:Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri gestures during a conference to address the results of the Paris conference, in Beirut, Lebanon April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun on Thursday designated Saad al-Hariri to be Lebanon's next prime minister and asked him to form a new government, a televised statement from the president's office said. Hariri's name was put forward by 111 out of 128 members of Lebanon's new parliament during consultations held on Thursday with Aoun. Lebanon held parliamentary elections on May 6. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Gareth Jones)

