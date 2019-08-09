This content was published on August 9, 2019 9:48 PM

(Reuters) - Libya's internationally recognised government on Friday accepted a ceasefire request from the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), according to a statement posted by the government on Twitter.

The ceasefire will be in effect during the Al-Adha religious holiday, which starts on Saturday and ends on Tuesday, the statement said.

The truce will include stopping fire or proceeding in any of the engagement areas. In addition, any activities by warplanes will be banned.

Rallying any troops will also stop, according to the ceasefire conditions. The UNSMIL will be responsible for monitoring any violations.

The move is intended to ease the burden on civilians during the religious holiday.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram