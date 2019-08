This content was published on August 3, 2019 3:54 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya's Mitiga airport halted air traffic on Saturday after it was hit by air strikes, the airport authority said on its Facebook page.

Mitiga is the only working airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli, which has been under attack by the eastern-based Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Catherine Evans)

