This content was published on August 3, 2019 4:32 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya's Mitiga airport halted air traffic on Saturday after a shelling, the airport authority said on its Facebook page.

Mitiga is the only working airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli, which has been under attack by the eastern-based Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar.

(This story corrects reason for closure to shelling, not air strike.)

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Catherine Evans and Frances Kerry)

