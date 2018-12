This content was published on December 8, 2018 9:00 PM

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libyan tribesmen, who said they had shut down the southern El Sharara oilfield in a protest, have not sought to halt production at the El Feel field, a spokesman for the group said on Saturday.

The El Feel field is also located in southern Libya and uses the same power supply as El Sharara.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing Ulf Laessing; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up