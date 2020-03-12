This content was published on March 12, 2020 3:01 PM

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania on Thursday ordered the closure of universities, schools and kindergartens in the country, and banned public gatherings of more than 100 people, for two weeks to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The government in a statement also advised against unnecessary travel to and from countries including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan and South Korea.

Lithuania has three confirmed coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

