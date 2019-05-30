This content was published on May 30, 2019 3:02 PM

FILE PHOTO: Members of the army patrol the streets during the manhunt of a suspected suitcase bomber in central Lyon, France, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

PARIS (Reuters) - The man suspected to have planted a parcel bomb in the central French city of Lyon that wounded 13 people last week has told investigators that he had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Police arrested the main suspect, 24-year-old Algerian computer student, and three other people in connection with the case on Monday.

"He admitted having made the parcel bomb and deposited it late on Friday afternoon not far from Lyon-Perrache train station in front of a bakery," the source close to the investigation said.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram