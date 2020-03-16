PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the coronavirus and the topic of border controls on Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leading EU officials Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, said Macron's office.

The discussion between Macron and Merkel comes after Germany decided to temporarily introduce border controls on its frontiers with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark from Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; editing by Jason Neely)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters