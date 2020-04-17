This content was published on April 17, 2020 10:54 AM

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron talks with social workers and volunteers in charge of assisting the elderly in the area during a visit at a communal center for social action (CCAS) in La Courneuve near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in France, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron rejected the idea that China had handled the coronavirus outbreak better than Western democracies in an interview published in Friday's Financial Times.

The FT quoted him as saying that there was no comparison between countries where information flowed freely and citizens could criticise their governments and those where the truth was suppressed.

"Given these differences, the choices made and what China is today, which I respect, let's not be so naive as to say it's been much better at handling this," Macron told the FT. "We don't know. There are clearly things that have happened that we don't know about."

Frictions between China and France came to light earlier this week when the Chinese ambassador was summoned by the foreign minister after his embassy posted on its website what French lawmakers called "fake news".

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Toby Chopra)

