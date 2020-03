This content was published on March 16, 2020 11:13 AM

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media, after casting his ballot during the first round of the mayoral elections in Le Touquet, France, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will make a televised address to the nation at 1900 GMT on Monday, said Macron's department, as speculation mounts that France may consider new measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Macron is also due to convene a top-level government meeting on the issue later on Monday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson)

