This content was published on February 15, 2019 3:27 PM

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo poses with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels, Belgium February 15, 2019. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's invitation to a U.S. envoy for talks in Caracas "demonstrates his increasing understanding that the Venezuelan people are rejecting him and his model of governance".

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by Teis Jensen, editing by Mark Heinrich)

