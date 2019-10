This content was published on October 21, 2019 12:54 PM

GENEVA (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck in southern Iran on Monday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The earthquake was focused near the town of Kukherd in the southern province of Hormozgan, according to Fars.

There were no early reports of fatalities or material damage, state TV reported, citing officials.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

