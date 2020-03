This content was published on April 1, 2020 1:20 AM

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 has struck the Southern Idaho region in the United States, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km, EMSC said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; EDiting by Shri Navaratnam)

