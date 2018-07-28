The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 29, 2018 1:03 AM Jul 29, 2018 - 01:03

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Sunday struck the Indonesian island of Lombok, a popular tourist destination, and was quickly followed by an aftershock, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which struck at 6:47 a.m. on Sunday (2247 GMT on Saturday), was followed less than an hour later by an aftershock of magnitude 5.4 in the same area, the USGS said.

The epicenter's location was revised to 30.7 miles (49.5 km) northeast of the island's main city of Mataram. The tremor was only 4.35 miles deep (7 km), a shallow depth that would have amplified its effect.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the European quake agency, put the magnitude at 6.5.

The earthquake was on land and did not trigger any waves or tsunami.

Lombok is the next island east of Bali.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!