This content was published on May 30, 2019 10:25 AM

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck off the coast of El Salvador on Thursday, 40 km south of La Libertad, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no warning in place for the coast of the western United States.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram