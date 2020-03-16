This content was published on March 16, 2020 1:41 AM

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks at a residential community following an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), in downtown Shanghai, China March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China had 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 20 a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,860.

The death toll from the outbreak in China had reached 3,213 as of the end of Sunday, up by 14 from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, there were 14 new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for 13 of the fatalities.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Huizhong Wu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018