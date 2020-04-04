This content was published on April 5, 2020 1:09 AM

A resident wearing protective gear checks a mobile phone in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday that 25 of the cases reported on Saturday involved those who entered the country from abroad, compared with 18 such cases reported a day earlier.

The mainland has now reported a total of 81,669 cases, while the death toll has risen by three to 3,329.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Chang)

