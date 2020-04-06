This content was published on April 7, 2020 1:58 AM

A resident wearing a face mask walks past statue symbolising Xinhai Revolution, a revolution that toppled China's last emperor in 1911, in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, down from 39 cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

All of the new confirmed cases reported on Monday involved travellers arriving from overseas, bringing the overall number of imported infections so far to 983, the health authority said in its statement.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 81,740 as of Monday, according to the authority.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Se Young Lee and Huizhong Wu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018