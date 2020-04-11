This content was published on April 11, 2020 2:22 AM

A Chinese flag flutters at the Yellow Crane Tower attraction after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported on Saturday 46 new coronavirus cases, including 42 involving travellers from overseas, up from 42 cases a day earlier.

China's National Health Commission said in a statement that 34 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported, down from 47 the previous day.

Mainland China's tally of infections now stands at 81,953, while the death toll rose by three, to 3,339.

(Corrects paragraph 3 to show toll rose by three, not one)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

