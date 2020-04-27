This content was published on April 28, 2020 1:59 AM

Medical workers from a hospital collect swabs from high school teachers for nucleic acid tests at a school, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yichang, Hubei province, China April 27, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 6 new coronavirus cases for April 27, up from 3 reported a day earlier, putting its total number of COVID-19 infections to date at 82,836.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to 3 on Monday from a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, rose to 40 on Monday from 25 the previous day.

The total number of deaths in the mainland from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 4,633.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Lusha Zhang in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogue)

