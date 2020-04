This content was published on April 9, 2020 1:06 AM

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk across a street at Beijing's Financial Street during evening rush hour, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported on Thursday 63 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 62 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

Of the new cases, 61 involved travellers arriving from overseas.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,865 as of Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

