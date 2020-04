This content was published on April 9, 2020 10:21 AM

Homeless people rest inside cubicles at a temporary shelter, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 109 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, raising its cumulative total to 4,228 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 67.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line