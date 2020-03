This content was published on March 19, 2020 9:10 AM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 110 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total number of cases increasing to 900.

Most of the new cases were linked to an religious gathering at a mosque attended by 16,000 people, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018