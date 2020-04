This content was published on April 4, 2020 10:14 AM

FILE PHOTO: A worker sprays disinfectant on a woman during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 150 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including four deaths.

That took the country's total to 3,483 confirmed infections and 57 deaths, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; editing by Jane Wardell)

