This content was published on March 30, 2020 10:11 AM

A health worker performs testing at a drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 156 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 2,626, which continues to be the highest in Southeast Asia.

The Ministry of Health said the virus has so far killed 37 people in the country.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018