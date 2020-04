This content was published on April 7, 2020 10:43 AM

A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a blood sample to test a person for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 170 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative tally to 3,963 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest infection rate in the region.

The latest data includes one new death, raising total fatalities to 63.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; editing by John Stonestreet)

