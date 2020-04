This content was published on April 5, 2020 10:15 AM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Sunday reported 179 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 3,662 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The new cases include 4 deaths, raising the tally to 61 people who have died as of noon on Sunday, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018