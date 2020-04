This content was published on April 2, 2020 10:19 AM

Residents look at a worker wearing a protective suit preparing for a disinfection operation, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 3,116, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The Ministry Of Health recorded a total of 50 deaths, with five reported on Thursday.



