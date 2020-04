This content was published on April 20, 2020 10:38 AM

A member of medical staff takes a swab from a man during a drive-thru of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, at a makeshift centre in Shah Alam, Malaysia April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Monday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs on movement and business to contain the spread of the pandemic a month ago.

The new cases bring the cumulative total to 5,425 cases. The health ministry reported no new deaths on Monday, keeping total fatalities at 89.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan, Editing by Catherine Evans)

