This content was published on April 26, 2020 10:15 AM

People wearing protective masks pass by an area under enhanced lockdown, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Selayang, Malaysia April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 38 new coronavirus cases on Sunday with no new deaths, Noor Hisham Abdullah, the secretary general of Malaysia's Ministry of Health, told reporters at a news conference.

It has so far recorded a total of 5,780 infections, with 98 fatalities.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes