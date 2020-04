This content was published on April 18, 2020 10:18 AM

FILE PHOTO: Health workers perform testing at coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center at KPJ Damansara Hospital, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health officials reported 54 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on March 18, taking the cumulative total to 5,305.

The health ministry also reported 2 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 88.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

