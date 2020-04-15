This content was published on April 15, 2020 10:50 AM

FILE PHOTO: Passangers wearing protective suits wait to check in at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sepang, Malaysia April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs to limit the virus' spread on March 18, taking the total number of infections to 5,072.

The health ministry also reported one new death, with a total of 83 fatalities so far.

Malaysia had had the highest number of confirmed infections in Southeast Asia but was overtaken this week by neighbours the Philippines and Indonesia, which reported a total of 5,453 and 5,136 cases respectively on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Alex Richardson)

