This content was published on April 24, 2020 9:45 AM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Friday reported 88 new coronavirus cases and one more death.

That brought the cumulative total to 5,691 cases in Malaysia, with the daily rise remaining in double digits for the eighth straight day.

The country has now reported 96 fatalities due to COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

