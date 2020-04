This content was published on April 29, 2020 9:47 AM

FILE PHOTO: A nurse wearing a protective suit works inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 21, 2020. Picture taken through glass. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 94 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with no new deaths, the health ministry said.

The country has so far recorded a total of 5,945 infections, with 100 fatalities.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes