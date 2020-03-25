KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The rubber glove manufacturers association of Malaysia, the world's largest maker of medical gloves, on Wednesday warned of a chronic shortage of gloves after a surge in demand from hospitals swamped with coronavirus patients.

The Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) also said production would be cut because of a virtual one-month lockdown in the country, during which they are allowed to operate with only 50% staff.

"Production costs will increase tremendously by at least 25 to 30% ... Fortunately, buyers are aware of this cost factor and have come forward to assist and cooperate to bear the cost as well," it said in a statement.

