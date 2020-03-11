KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia aims to resolve its palm oil spat with India within a month, the southeast Asian nation's new minister of plantation industries and commodities said on Wednesday.

Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali added that he wanted to send a delegation to India as soon as possible in an effort to improve ties between the two countries.

India, the world's biggest consumer of edible oil, this year set curbs on palm oil purchases from Malaysia in retaliation for comments by then prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, criticising New Delhi's policy on the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

New Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office last month after Mahathir's unexpected resignation.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters