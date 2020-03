This content was published on March 13, 2020 2:28 PM

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Malta has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine period on all arrivals in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday.

"The ban applies to all arrivals, from whichever country," Abela told a news conference.

The directive is expected to severely impact the tourism sector, which accounts for a quarter of Malta's gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Christopher Scicluna, editing by Gavin Jones)

