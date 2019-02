This content was published on February 18, 2019 10:02 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - A man blew himself up in the ancient Islamic quarter of the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday evening, two local newspapers and a resident reported on social media, without saying whether there were any casualties.

The Arabic language El-Watan and Shorouk newspaper quoted security sources as saying the explosion occurred in the El-Darb El-Ahmar district near the al-Azhar mosque.

(Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram