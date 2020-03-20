PARIS (Reuters) - The mayor of the southern French town of Nice will impose a curfew in the city starting from this Friday 8 pm local time (19h00 GMT) in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, going a step further than the national lockdown.

In an interview to newspaper le Journal du Dimanche, Christian Estrosi, who tested positive for the disease, said the intensity of the public lighting will decrease starting from the curfew time.

(Reporting by Eric Gaillard; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Louise Heavens)

