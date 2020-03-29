This content was published on March 29, 2020 3:34 PM

MANILA (Reuters) - A medical evacuation plane exploded in a ball of flames during takeoff on Sunday in the Philippine capital, killing all eight passengers and crew on board, officials said.

The plane was bound from Manila to Haneda, Japan, and burst into flames at the end of the runway, Manila's main airport said, adding that fire crews were dispatched to douse the plane with foam.

The Lion Air plane was carrying three medical personnel, three flight crew, a patient and a companion, Richard Gordon, a senator and head of the Philippine Red Cross, said on Twitter.

