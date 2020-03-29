This content was published on March 29, 2020 3:47 PM

Debris of the Lion Air medical evacuation plane, that exploded during takeoff, is seen on the runway of Manila International Airport in Pasay City, Philippines March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - A medical evacuation plane exploded in a ball of flames during takeoff in the Philippine capital on Sunday, killing all eight passengers and crew on board, officials said.

The Lion Air plane was bound from Manila to Haneda, Japan, and burst into flames at the end of the runway at around 8 p.m. (1200 GMT), Manila's main airport said.

Vidoe footage showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the night sky as fire crews doused the fuselage with foam.

The twin-jet West Wind 24 was carrying three medical personnel, three flight crew, a patient and a companion, Richard Gordon, a senator and head of the Philippine Red Cross, said on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident," the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in a statement.

An investigation by the Civil Aeronautics Authority of the Philippines was under way, MIAA said.

