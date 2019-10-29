This content was published on October 29, 2019 10:38 AM

BERLIN (Reuters) - Medics were in attendance after German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier fell from the stage at a conference in Dortmund on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.

Television footage showed Altmaier, aged 61 and a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, stepping down from the podium at the end of his speech. The feed then cut to the audience applauding, before they gasped and their hands went to their mouths at the sight of his fall.

A Reuters witness said press had been cleared from the auditorium at the conference on Germany's digital strategy and that medics were treating him.

(Reporting by Reuters TV, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram