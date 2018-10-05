External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on October 5, 2018 4:51 PM Oct 5, 2018 - 16:51

U.S. first lady Melania Trump feeds a baby elephant a bottle of milk at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (reuters_tickers)

NAIROBI (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Melania Trump read to children at an orphanage, fed a baby elephant, and went on a short safari on Friday in Kenya, the third country on her nearly week-long Africa tour. Trump, who has also visited Ghana and Malawi, kicked off her day with a stop at an elephant orphanage, where she helped bottle feed an elephant and patted another, clearly having a good time. Afterwards she donned a white hat and took a short safari in Nairobi National Park, passing by zebras, giraffes and other animals. The first lady then visited a local children's orphanage. She delighted in holding babies and held hands with older children, who sang and danced. She also read them a book. Trump met with her counterpart, Kenya's first lady Margaret Kenyatta, and attended a theatre performance. Trump departs for Egypt on Saturday morning before returning to the United States. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters