This content was published on April 20, 2020 2:47 PM

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after discussing with German state premiers on whether to prolong or phase-out the lockdown to combat COVID-19 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany must stay cautious and disciplined in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak to avoid a relapse in the coming weeks, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Germany would only see in two weeks' time whether Monday's partial relaxation of restrictions on public life pushes up the infection rate, Merkel told reporters, adding: "We must remain vigilant and disciplined."

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes